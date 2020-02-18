Mesker Park Zoo’s 19-year-old giraffe dies unexpectedly Tues. morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo announced Tuesday that their 19-year-old giraffe, Kizzie, died Tuesday morning.
Kizzie was born in Indianapolis on June 2, 2000. She became the newest member of the Mesker Park Zoo in the winter of 2001.
The zoo says they will be closed on Tuesday while they take time for themselves.
According to zoo officials, the cause of Kizzie’s death is undetermined as of now.
The zoo’s remaining two giraffes are 29-year-old Kiah and 2-year-old Clementine.
