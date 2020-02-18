Man arrested after short police chase in Evansville

Leonte Pace-Overton (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman | February 18, 2020 at 6:10 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 6:10 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after police say he tried to get away from a traffic stop.

Police say early Monday morning, 25-year-old Leonte Pace-Overton was stopped for speeding in the area of Riverside and Governor.

The officers says while he was returning to his car, Pace-Overton took off.

Police chased him for a short time, but called it off. They say Pace-Overton was later found and arrested.

He’s charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

