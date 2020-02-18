Man arrested after short police chase in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after police say he tried to get away from a traffic stop.
Police say early Monday morning, 25-year-old Leonte Pace-Overton was stopped for speeding in the area of Riverside and Governor.
The officers says while he was returning to his car, Pace-Overton took off.
Police chased him for a short time, but called it off. They say Pace-Overton was later found and arrested.
He’s charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.