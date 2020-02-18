Local couple celebrates 76th wedding anniversary

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A local couple just celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary.
Connie and Howard Norlin met in the 8th grade, and have been in love ever since.
“Her hair would hang down, and I would play with her hair while I sat behind her,” Howard Norlin said.
“I don’t know how many kids got together and stayed together like we did,” Connie Norlin said.
The two were married on February 17 of 1944 in Washington D.C. during World War II.
Howard was in the Navy, and Connie worked at the State Department, but the two were inseparable.
“We had a nice life, and we had the two children,” Howard smiled.
With their two children, the Norlins also have four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A family they are nothing but proud of.
“It’s a blessing to have them this long. Most people don’t have their parents at this age. So, they’re a true example of how to live together and stay married,” said Barbara Hart, daughter of Howard and Connie.
On Monday, the two reminisced on old memories while celebrating with family and friends.
Photo albums and memories lined the room to remind the couple of why they’re love is so special.
“He’s just so kind and dear to me. He’s always been,” Connie said.
97 years hasn’t dulled their wit either.
Howard always likes to remind Connie that she’s 12,960 minutes older than him.
In Newburgh, Jessica Costello 14 News.
