Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CARP INVASION
McConnell, Ky. gov watch massive Asian carp roundup
GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (AP) — Wildlife officials are completing a massive harvest of invasive Asian carp from Kentucky Lake. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was on hand Monday to witness the experimental roundup that fisheries officials say could be the first of many. The roundup mainly targets bighead and silver carp. Those are two of the four invasive carp species collectively known as Asian carp in the U.S. Both bighead and silver carp devour plankton that form the base of the food chains. The Associated Press found that state and federal agencies together have spent roughly $607 million to stop Asian carp since 2004.
SEVERE WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI
Hundreds still flooded from homes in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The swollen Pearl River appears to have crested in Mississippi’s capital of Jackson at just under 37 feet, but Gov. Tate Reeves warned the hundreds of evacuees not to rush back home until they get the all clear. The Pearl is forecast to fall below major flood stage at 36 feet around midnight Tuesday. More problems could arise if heavier-than-forecast rain falls in the next few days. No injuries were reported from the major flooding in central Mississippi and southern Tennessee. As the high water recedes, officials expect to find damaged roads and problems with water and sewage lines. In Savannah, Tennessee, two houses slid down a muddy bluff into the Tennessee River, although its residents had fled earlier.
COLLEGE-REGIONAL TUITION
Tenn. university to offer tuition discounts in 9 states
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee university plans to offer discounted tuition to students from nine surrounding states. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the new regional tuition program will start this fall at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Under the program, students from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia would pay about $18,000 a year instead of about $26,000 a year as out-of-state students. University officials say the goal of the new regional tuition program is to attract and retain diverse talent in the area as well as reach enrollment goals laid out for the University of Tennessee system.
BC-KY-UNIVERSITY APPOINTMENTS
Lawmaker: Senate unable to confirm 3 university appointees
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A key Kentucky lawmaker says former Gov. Matt Bevin's four last appointments to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees were out of compliance with state law. Senate President Robert Stivers, a Republican from Manchester, tells the Lexington Herald Leader that the Senate will be unable to confirm Republicans Bevin appointed late last year because it would improperly throw off the political makeup of the board. According to a Kentucky law, university board appointments by the governor must reflect proportional representation of the two leading political parties based on the state's voter registration. Bevin appointed three Republicans and one Democrat before leaving office in December.
DEADLY CRASH-LAKE ST. LOUIS
Officials: Missouri crash killed 2 Kentucky moms, daughters
LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri say it was two Kentucky mothers and their 12-year-old daughters who were killed in a head-on crash near Lake Saint Louis on Friday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 44-year-old Carrie McCaw and her daughter, 12-year-old Kacey McCaw, and 44-year-old Lesley Prather and her daughter, 12-year-old Rhyan Prather, were on their way to a weekend volleyball tournament in Kansas City when their minivan was hit head-on by a pickup truck on Interstate 64. All four of the victims were from Louisville, Kentucky. Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson says the pickup driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Thompson said two people in another car that was also hit suffered no serious injuries.
AP-US-XGR-MEDICAL-MARIJUANA-KENTUCKY
Speaker: Vote on medical marijuana bill possible next week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne says a bill to legalize medical marijuana for some medical conditions could come up for a House vote as soon as next week. It's another sign medical cannabis advocates have gained momentum. The measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. A lead sponsor, Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, has predicted it would pass the House handily. Osborne said Friday that House Republicans will gauge support when the GOP-led legislature reconvenes Tuesday. Under the bill, a regulatory board would determine what conditions would qualify for doctors to prescribe marijuana to patients.