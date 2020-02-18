Jennifer’s Hallmark Shop to close after 44 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jennifer’s Hallmark Shop along South Green River Road is closing its doors for good.
The co-owners of Jennifer’s Hallmark Shop are sisters, and they just hit their 44th anniversary of running the shop on Saturday.
“Unfortunately, our primary supplier decided about 18 months ago to start selling Hallmark branded merchandise to the Dollar Tree, which is about 100 yards from our front door," said Penne Gambrall, a co-owner. “We can’t compete with 49 and 59 cent merchandise.”
Diane Whipkey is among the handful of customers who say this store was special to them, and the people running it touched their lives.
“I feel bad for Penne and Jennifer that, that’s what’s happened. It’s a shame, but I see the way the world’s moving, they’re going to move on and they’ll be fine,” Whipkey said.
When it's time to close, Penne and Jennifer say they'll miss loyal customers like Diane.
“People have allowed me into their lives. I know the happies, and the sads. I mean, it’s a privilege that they have extended to me. And I’m so grateful for that,” Gambrall said.
A store filled with so many memories is now covered with closing posters and 40 percent off sale signs.
The co-owners say this store is going to be open over the next few weeks, and they haven't picked a specific closing date yet. It all depends on how fast the sales go.
