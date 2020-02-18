Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 6

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week six.
- Blake Sisley - Heritage Hills
- 23 points
- 7 rebounds
- 2 blocks
- Josiah Ricketts - North Posey
- 26 points on Friday against Memorial
- 35 points on Saturday against Perry Central
- Tristen Fisher - North
- 18 points
- 9 rebounds
- Hannah McKay - Owensboro Catholic
- 26 points
- 10 rebounds
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoops Live week six Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
