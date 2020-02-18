High Score Player Two coming to Evansville west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owners of a popular bar and arcade in Evansville say they’re planning to open a family-friendly arcade soon.
High Score Saloon recently announced on its Facebook page that they will open High Score Player Two on the west side.
They have as many pinball machines and arcade games in storage as they do inside the saloon, and they will use those games for Player Two.
The new facility will have 1,600 square feet for games, and a space for a workshop where they will repair broken down games.
Owners say they want the new location to be a fun and affordable throwback for kids.
“The party options that children have here in Evansville are either nill or they’re very expensive," said Clint Hoskins, High Score Saloon owner. "We wanted to circumvent that and do away with the quarters and do away with having to purchase expensive food or drinks and just do a flat 10 dollar all-day opportunity for kids.”
They say it will take between six to ten weeks to renovate the new space.
They hope to officially open in late April or early May.
