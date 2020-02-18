Henderson funeral homes stop transporting bodies for coroner, safety among several concerns

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Last week we told you about how local funeral homes will no longer transport bodies for the Henderson County Coroner’s Office.
One funeral director, Leah Tomblinson of Tomblinson Funeral homes, wanted to clarify the body transport discrepancies.
She wanted to make clear that Henderson County is in a very unique situation, being one of the few counties around that, for years, has depended on funeral homes to transport bodies.
Tomblinson wanted to clarify that they haven’t stopped transporting the deceased for families that request their funeral home, because the costs are already included with the general costs list.
The change was deciding not to transport unclaimed bodies or those whose family chooses a different funeral home.
Ultimately, she says the biggest concern is the safety of their employees.
“We’re doing work privately as a company for the coroner’s office, and if we get injured, they’re not going to pay, because we’re the private company," Tomblinson said. “They’re not going to pay for that injury for someone to get the treatment that they need. That’s going to go on our workers’ comp. So then an injury can be life-changing for someone, I mean a back injury. It could literally change someone’s life to where they couldn’t even work anymore.”
Now she did say if the coroner’s office was ever in a serious bind, they would just charge the office the third party transportation charge, which was updated on January first of this year.
Henderson County Coroner, Bruce Farmer, said they’re working on getting a permanent fix as soon as possible.
