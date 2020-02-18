Experimental fence to control Asian carp in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Millions of dollars are being pumped into western Kentucky waters to keep the Asian carp population under control at Kentucky Lake. Top state leaders took a boat tour Monday to get a look at those experimental method operations.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, along with many other lawmakers, including Senator Mitch McConnell, were on the lake.
We’re learning it’s 3-year $7 million experimental “bio-acoustic” fish fence across the entrance to the lock chamber below Barkley Dam.
“We cannot afford to allow a 1.2 billion dollar driver to have the type of challenge that Asian carp has confronted us with,” Governor Beshear said. “These two lakes are extremely popular among anglers and recreational boaters alike. We all know the reasons why we must fight back against Asian carp.”
The method involves setting a series of large nets and driving the fish into a small area before removing them from the water. The underwater barrier uses sound, lights, and bubbles to steer fish away from the lock.
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell helped get the federal funding to pay for the barrier.
“It was beginning to have an impact on people who come here to fish, and they’re not coming here to fish for Asian carp,” Sen. Mitch McConnell added. “So what I want to commit to all of you is as long as I’m there, I’m going to continue to get the money that you need.”
Asian carp are known as an invasive species that can pose a threat to the state’s recreational fishing industry.
This modified unified method has reportedly been successful in removing large numbers of the fish from waters in Illinois and Missouri. To date, researchers have removed thousands of pounds of Asian carp from the water.
Last year, commercial fishing removed more than 7 million pounds of Asian carp from Kentucky waters, with the majority originating from Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.
Unseasonably warm temperatures this winter have caused the carp to be more active.
