Driver flown to hospital after crash in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A driver was flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Union County.
It happened on Highway 60 just outside of Sturgis near Blueberry Hill Road and the Old Apple Orchard.
Union County Sheriff Mickey Arnold says the driver of a pickup truck ran about 300 feet off the road, flipping after hitting a culvert.
The driver was trapped and had to be cut out of the truck before being flown to the hospital by helicopter.
Sheriff Arnold says they had received complaints about the driver swerving all over the road just before the crash, and they believe alcohol may have been a factor.
