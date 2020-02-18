Dog found with wire around muzzle, believed to be snare trap

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A chocolate lab named Valentine is fighting for her life.
Evansville based animal rescue “It Takes a Village” shared her picture on their Facebook page.
They say she was found in Knox County Sunday night and volunteers worked to get her to an emergency vet.
Rescue organizers say her prognosis is not good. They say it looks like there is no blood circulation in her muzzle, which means that her skin below the area where the wire was will likely rot away.
They shared an update late Tuesday morning that Valentine is being treated at Blue Pearl in Louisville.
They say that vet team has been successful with similar cases in the past.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.