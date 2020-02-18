Daviess Co. School District implements own police department

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Public school officials in Daviess County tell us they’ll be launching their own police department. The district held a news conference on Tuesday to talk about the change.
Superintendent Matt Robins says Daviess County Public Schools will be joining sixteen Kentucky school districts that already have their own police department in place.
He says it’s called the “Special Law Enforcement Officer Model.”
Director of Student Services Damon Fleming says the district will terminate its current contract with Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at the end of the school year.
With the new model, the district will jump from two officers to five.
“We’re able to fund this 100 percent within our current budget. We’re very proud of doing that. That’s one of the hallmarks that we had established upon moving forward with this plan that we have for you today," Robbin said.
School district officials say these changes will be voted on at Thursday’s school board meeting.
If all goes well, the new model should be in place by the start of school in August of 2020.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.