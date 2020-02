EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain moved out of the Tri-State on Tuesday afternoon as temperatures fell into the lower 40s. Skies will clear for Wednesday and highs will rise into the middle 40s. Another shot of Canadian air will push temps into the upper 30s for Thursday afternoon. Over the weekend we’ll climb back to near 50 with rain likely Sunday through next Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above freezing during that time, so no winter weather threat.