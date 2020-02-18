Boy Scouts filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday morning, the Boy Scouts of America’s national office announced the organization has filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
We spoke to the scout executive at the Buffalo Trace location, and he assured us that although bankruptcy was filed as a national organization, it will not affect any programs or events on their end.
The filing comes amid a wave of sexual abuse lawsuits. Attorneys are currently seeking settlements on behalf of thousands of men who say they were abused as children by scoutmasters or other leaders.
We spoke with John Harding who is the scout executive, and he told me since the Buffalo Trace Council is its own entity, none of the programs will be affected.
“Over 90 percent of the cases are from before 1987, and that’s significant in stating the fact that scouting programs are safer today than where they were then," Harding said. "Our youth protection programs are paramount in our standards of operation. Our youth members are informed about youth protection standards that we operate, our parents are educated in the process as well. Our leaders have mandatory training programs that they undertake as well. So the safety of our youth members is really critical to our success.”
Harding also tells us that there are no legal cases against the Buffalo Trace Council at this time and is looking forward to a very active summer in the scouting program.
