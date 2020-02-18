Boy Scouts filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

“Over 90 percent of the cases are from before 1987, and that’s significant in stating the fact that scouting programs are safer today than where they were then," Harding said. "Our youth protection programs are paramount in our standards of operation. Our youth members are informed about youth protection standards that we operate, our parents are educated in the process as well. Our leaders have mandatory training programs that they undertake as well. So the safety of our youth members is really critical to our success.”