Attorney cleared of tampering charges in possible death penalty case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A grand jury cleared a Louisville attorney after she was accused of hiding evidence in a high-profile murder case.
Public defender Angela Ellerman represents Anthony Hogan, one of the co-defendants of James Mallory, who is accused of shooting a 15-year-old in 2012. Mallory could face the death penalty.
Last year, Ellerman was placed under investigation after accusations that she’d hid shell casings related to the case for years.
She was facing a felony charge for tampering with evidence. On Monday, a grand jury declined to move forward with the charge, striking down any possible indictment.
Ellerman continues to work as a public defender. Monday, she and her attorney declined to comment. WAVE 3 News also reached out to the public defender’s office, which did not respond.
The case against Mallory has been delayed a number of times but is expected to ramp up in the spring.
