Western Ribeye and Ribs for sale in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime staple in Evansville is now up for sale.
Western Ribeye and Ribs on Boeke has been open since 1975. The owner David Nix’s dad built the restaurant, and David and his brother have been running it since 1995.
Nix started working at the restaurant in 1984 and grew up in the restaurant business.
We’re told that the brothers will still own and run the Pizza Kings.
We asked Nix what he’ll miss the most.
“The people," Nix said. "When you’re in the restaurant business the people is what gets in your blood, be it the customer and or employees, just the interaction.”
Nix also praises the employees he has. One of them has been working at the restaurant for 35 years.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.