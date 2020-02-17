Veterans Food Bank of America in Gibson Co. looks to expand

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Veterans Food Bank of America is looking to expand the Tri-State.
The Chairman of Veterans Food Bank of America, James Henager, tells us the warehouse they’re in now in Buckskin isn’t big enough to hold the amount of food they go through every month.
Henager told us the food bank went through 40,000 items in 2019. That’s up from 14,000 in 2017.
He says the needs for veterans in the area are more apparent than what most people think. Henager worked with an architect to draw up a 6,400 square foot warehouse.
He says they can’t start construction without businesses who want to help supply food and fund the project.
“We opened this up in roughly the last part of 2015," Henager said. "But it’s not really something that we were just taking it slow at that time. Now it’s to the point due to the need we’ve got to really bump this up and get the public’s awareness and the help with what’s really going on here.”
Henager said the project is really at a standstill until more money is raised and they get the businesses to support the new warehouse.
He also told us that if anyone wants to make donations, whether it be food or money, they can call the main office or visit their website.
