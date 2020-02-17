Rain returns Tuesday, colder temps for the rest of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Highs climbed into the lower 50s on Monday ahead of the next weather maker that will spread rain across the area late Monday night and Tuesday. Light rain should taper off by Tuesday evening, and skies will slowly clear on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop from the 50s back into the 40s and upper 30s through the week as Arctic air settles into the region. Temps will make a U-Turn over the weekend and head back up into the mid 50s. More rain possible on Sunday and Monday.