Pep rally held for Union Co. wrestling team after 5th consecutive state title

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County High School wrestling team is home from the state championship that took place in Lexington, Kentucky over the weekend.
On Sunday, the team came home to an outpour of support from the community, and we were there for the pep rally following their state title
This is the team’s fifth-straight state championship.
“It’s unbelievable that we won," said senior Johnny Fuqua. “The work we’ve done in the practice room has paid off.”
“For a month before the state tournament, I’d be talking to coaches throughout the state, ‘Oh you’re going to break the score record. I’d say 'Shut up!’ I don’t want to hear that, man. It would freak me out,” said Robert Ervin, Union County wrestling coach.
Sure enough, Coach Ervin and his wrestlers broke the record, scoring 299 points.
Community members like Geoffrey Diebler, the Morganfield Police Chief, feel these wins add comradery to the county of just under 15,000 people.
“These kids are literally the epitome of each and every one of the people who live here,” Diebler said. “Strong and hardworking folks that just get the job done whenever it’s time to perform."
For the wrestlers, they say one of their secrets to success is their fanbase.
“The community is awesome,” said senior Jake Insako. “It’s just crazy how much support we have and the way they back us up."
In addition to their fifth state title in a row, the Union County Braves athletic director says they set a record for the most individuals in the finals with a total of nine.
This is the team’s 12th state championship in program history.
