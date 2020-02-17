Ostepchuk Stands Tall in Loss to Rivermen

Down 1-0 in the second period, Demico Hannoun would score to tie the game, from Brandon Lubin at the 9:25 mark. Down 2-1, the Thunderbolts came close several times to tying the game, starting with a goal by Stanislav Dzahkov that was waived off due to coincidental contact with Rivermen goaltender Ryland Pashovitz. Matt Stoia later hit the crossbar, and Pashovitz stopped several additional great opportunities from Evansville late in the third period. The game would be very physical, as 114 penalty minutes were hashed out, including 11 fighting majors and 5 game misconducts. Both teams finish with five wins against each other in this completed regular season series.