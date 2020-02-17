Neighborhood Watch: OPD looking for theft suspect; man arrested on trespassing charge

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is asking for your help with a theft investigation.
They say it happened at Wal-Mart. OPD needs your help identifying the woman in the Adidas shirt in the picture below.
If you know the woman or have any information, call the Owensboro Police Department 270-687-8888
In Gibson County on Sunday, a 911 caller reported a man refusing to leave the property at a residence in the 500 block of West State Road 64.
Deputies and officers with the Princeton Police Department responded and confronted 39-year-old Matthew Greer.
The caller told the officers that Greer has had to be removed from the property in the past.
Greer was taken to the Gibson County Jail on a trespassing charge but has since posted a $650 bond.
In Henderson, Police Citizen’s Academy applications are now being accepted for the spring class beginning on March 10.
The class is every Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for eight weeks.
It’s held at the Henderson Police Department. Each week, you will learn about different aspects such as the traffic and patrol division, investigations, training and conducting traffic stops.
The class also includes a trip to the Henderson County Jail.
You can contact the Henderson County Police Department to register.
The police academy is completely free.
