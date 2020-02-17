Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

HAZARDOUS WASTE-SHUTTERED REFINERY
EPA orders hazardous waste probe at shuttered Indiana site
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has launched a hazardous waste investigation at a sprawling former oil refinery in northwestern Indiana that was shuttered in 1973 and later was the scene of a major fire. The federal agency ordered Citgo Petroleum Corp. and Oxy USA to begin assessing and cleaning up dangerous waste at the former Cities Service Refinery in East Chicago. Texas-Empire Pipe Line Co., built the 372-acre refinery in 1929 with 55 large storage tanks and a daily production capacity of 15,000 barrels. Local activist Thomas Frank says the order could be a sign that parts of the property could eventually be reused for industrial purposes.
PURDUE-NICKEL MINING DONATION
Retiree donates share of Canadian nickel mine to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A retired investment adviser has donated a stake in a Canadian nickel mining operation to Purdue University that could eventually produce a big windfall for the school. Allyn Knoche, a 1956 Purdue graduate, donated a 1 percent stake in the mine owned by FPX Nickel, a Vancouver-based company. Revenue from that share will be divided equally between Knoche’s son, his stepson and Purdue's Krannert School of Management. Knoche tells the Journal & Courier that based on current numbers, and the assumption the mine begins operation within several years, Purdue’s stake could eventually top $100 million over the next three decades.
INDIANAPOLIS CAR-SHARING
Indianapolis weighs future of electric car-charging stations
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The impending demise of an electric car-sharing service in Indianapolis has left city officials faced with the question of what should happen to the dozens of car-charging stations that powered those vehicles. BlueIndy will end its collaboration with the city of Indianapolis on May 21. Under the city’s contract with BlueIndy, it has 90 days from that date to decide whether to buy the 81 electric car-charging stations. The Indianapolis Star reports the city and the company may negotiate for a fair market value. Each can also hire two appraisers to assess the total cost at the "highest and best price" possible.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS
One thing unites establishment Democrats: Fear of Sanders
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A growing number of Democratic members of Congress, union officials, state leaders and party strategists agree that Bernie Sanders is a problem. But on the eve of the third contest of the 2020 primary season, the Sanders critics are further than they've ever been from coalescing behind a single moderate alternative. And with fear and frustration rising in the party's establishment wing, they acknowledge that the expanding group of viable center-left candidates still in the race represents a high-stakes math problem. And that problem widens the democratic socialist's path to the nomination, no matter how loud they might complain.
GRANDPARENTS STABBED-ARREST
Man accused of stabbing grandparents to undergo assessment
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana judge has approved a mental health assessment to determine if a man accused of stabbing his grandparents with a butcher knife in their home is competent to stand trial. Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas B. Powers is charged with two counts each of attempted murder and battery in the Jan. 28 attack near the Lake County town of Dyer. He allegedly attacked his 73-year-old grandmother and then turned the butcher knife on his 79-year-old grandfather. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a judge has granted a request by Powers' attorney to appoint mental health professionals to assess whether Powers is competent to stand trial.
SISTERS-SAME-DAY CHILDBIRTH
Inseparable sisters give birth on same day, at same hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two inseparable sisters found themselves upping their togetherness game by giving birth on the same day, at the same hospital. Sisters Charell and Cierra Anthony gave birth Wednesday at Indianapolis' Community Hospital East. Charell Anthony's son, Terry Valentino, was born at 12:40 a.m., and Cierra Anthony's daughter, Dream Monique, followed suit at 6:29 p.m. The Indianapolis Star reports the babies were due weeks apart, but they evidently had other plans. And the mothers say they will do everything they can to keep the cousins close _ starting with joint birthday parties. Charell Anthony says she hopes they “grow up to act like twins.”
WILDLIFE CENTER-TIGERS
Indiana AG sues wildlife center for alleged history of abuse
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general is suing a wildlife center for allegedly abusing exotic animals. The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office seeks for the animals to be transferred from Wildlife in Need into court-approved animal sanctuaries. The Charlestown wildlife center has been the subject of controversy over the years with numerous abuse allegations. Owner Tim Stark said Tuesday that he intends to fight Hill's lawsuit. Hill's lawsuit comes days after the U.S. Department of Agriculture rescinded the wildlife center’s license to exhibit warm-blooded animals.
SHOOTOUT-MAN KILLED
Man sentenced to 4 years in East Chicago shooting death
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A 19-year-old Indiana man was sentenced to serve four years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander during a shootout with police. Terrell Davis pleaded guilty in January to reckless homicide in the death of 56-year-old Charles Foard. The Times of Northwest Indiana reported that Davis could have received between one and six years in prison for the charge. Prosecutors previously dropped a murder charge in exchange for Davis' guilty plea.