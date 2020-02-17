KSP: Man arrested for trafficking in meth

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A White Plains man was arrested Sunday night after Kentucky State Police troopers say they found over two ounces of suspected meth on him.
It happened just after 9 p.m. when a trooper pulled over a van for speeding on Old Nortonville White Plains Road.
Troopers say when they made contact with the driver, 61-year-old Phillip Adams, he appeared to be under the influence.
After an investigation, troopers were able to determine that Adams was under the influence and found that he had over two ounces of suspected meth.
Adams was taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center and is facing several charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and speeding.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.