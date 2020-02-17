Heritage Hills having a record-breaking season

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a record-breaking season for the Heritage Hills boys basketball team. The Patriots are 16-3, and they’re riding an 11-game winning streak.
With all that success, there has been plenty of records set.
Murray Becher broke the North Spencer School Corporation’s all-time scoring record, which was 1,549. that was previously held by Roger Kaiser. Becher currently has 1,612 points.
Simon Scherry joined the 1,000 point club and Scherry also has the single-game and season assists record while Blake Sisley is closing in on the career rebounds record and 1,000 point mark himself.
“All of these things it just comes down to when you’re part of something great, and a part of a great team, there’s those individual goals, but as we all know, those individual goals, for this group, they would trade all of those for those team goals in a heartbeat,” head coach Nate Hawkins said. “So it’s really neat and cool to see those things happening, but this is a very driven group who wants to break some team records as well.”
“It’s a great record and a great accomplishment, but at the end of the day, I just want to keep winning and come tourney time to win a sectional,” said senior Murray Becher. “It was a great honor being up there with the names of those great players, but I just have to stay focused and keep working every day in practice.”
