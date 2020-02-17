Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Turris scored with 2:12 left, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 to sweep the season series from the defending Stanley Cup champs. Better yet, Nashville has won seven of 10 to climb a point out of the Western Conference's second wild card. Craig Smith also scored for Nashville. Goalie Pekka Rinne, pulled from his last start Feb. 10 in Vancouver, made 38 saves for the win. Rinne kept it tied in the third until Turris beat Jordan Binnington with a wrister for his ninth of the season.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 26 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent No. 18 Kentucky over No. 6 Mississippi State 73-62. The Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs 22-9 in the third quarter. Howard was 10 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 9 from beyond the arc, and grabbed 10 rebounds in her second outing since missing the previous three games with a left finger injury on her non-shooting hand. Chasity Patterson made 6 off 11 off the bench and Jaida Roper had 14 points as the Wildcats avoided their first losing streak this season. Jessika Carter had 18 points for Mississippi State, which had won six in a row.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 18 points to lead No. 9 Louisville to an 82-49 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday. The Cardinals (23-3, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) made 7-of-9 shots during one stretch of the second quarter to build a 36-21 lead midway through the period. Louisville played unselfish, dishing out 13 assists on 17 baskets in the half. Mik Vaughn led the Irish (10-16, 5-9) with 16 points.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 37 points in her first start since returning from an ankle injury as No. 16 Texas A&M edged slumping No. 25 Tennessee 73-71 on Sunday. Carter had missed seven games after hurting her left ankle. The Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year returned to action Thursday and scored 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench in a 74-53 victory over Vanderbilt. Tennessee lost its fourth straight despite getting 19 points from Rae Burrell and 18 from Rennia Davis. Texas A&M went 28 of 33 and Tennessee was 6 of 16 on free-throw attempts.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Johh Newman III had a career-high 23 points and Clemson used a strong defensive first half to send No. 5 Louisville to its second straight defeat, 77-62. The Tigers held the Cardinals to their lowest first-half output this season as they led 31-14 at the break and limited the ACC's leading scorer in Jordan Nwora to just five points. Clemson opened up a 21-point lead in the second half. After the lead down to 44-34 on Dwayne Sutton's jumper with 9:49 left, Clemson went on an 11-2 run. Sutton led Louisville with 18 points.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Christian Vital scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to lead UConn to a 64-61 win over Memphis. James Bouknight added 17 points for the Huskies who have won three of their last four. Vital and Bouknight combined to score 29 of the Huskies 39 second half points. Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Harris each had 16 points for Memphis, which led for more than 25 minutes in the game. UConn won despite losing top defender Akok Akok less than a minute into the game with what the school said appears to be a torn left Achilles tendon.