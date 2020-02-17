Employees laid off at Poplar Grove Mine in McLean Co.

McLean Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Employees tell us several employees were let go Monday at the Poplar Grove Mine in McLean County.
We reached out to Hartshorne Mining Group LLC in Rumsey, which is part of Paringa Resources Limited.
The person who answered the phone told us “The company has no comment.”
In a letter to employees, the company says that “beginning on February 17, 2020, Hartshorne Mining Group LLC and its affiliates will begin curtailing operations at the Poplar Grove mine and related facilities located in Rumsey, Kentucky.”
The company goes on to say that they have been facing operational and technical challenges. “These challenges have resulted in lower than expected production levels and negatively impacted its financial performance.”
The letter states that the company has been seeking but hasn’t succeeded in obtaining new financing to try and continue its mining operations. However, the company determined that it can no longer continue operating the Poplar Grove Mine at its current capacity. They say it "will therefore transition from operating with two mining units to one mining within the next few days.
The letter goes on to say that “beginning on February 18, 2020, the employment of some of the mine’s employees will end. Other employees will be retained after that date to continue limited operations while the company explores options for its mine.”
The company says that if they sell the mine and the related assets to a new owner, the employment of retained employees will end on or around the date of the potential sale. However, the company says they are hopeful that the new owner will hire the company’s former employees to continue working at the mine.
State officials say they have not yet received a WARN notice.
We’ve reached out to the McLean County Judge Executive, but he was in a meeting.
Last week, Paringa, which is based in Australia, requested to keep their stock off the market until Feb. 25.
Paringa officials said in December that the mine encountered a geological fault that they didn’t know about. That fault required the coal company to cut through rock, reducing their production.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.