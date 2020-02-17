Dozens participate in President’s Day 5k at Deaconess Sports Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens participated in the first President’s Day 5K Race in Evansville on Sunday at the Deaconess Sports Park.
Runners and walkers completed just more than three miles course, and they couldn’t have asked for better weather.
“For the weather like this, 50 degrees and sunny like this in February, it doesn’t get any better than that," race director Brandon Barrett said. "We like to have a lot of fitness events for the community, and to have weather like this for these people, it’s unbelievable.”
They did hand out medals to participants, but we’re learning it’s been a rough process trying to get those medals ordered.
Barrett says they ordered the medals back in January. He says the shipping process was slowed because of the Chinese Near Year holiday.
Now, he says the coronavirus has also helped slow the shipping process.
“I contacted my middle man in Rhode Island, I asked what’s the situation, can I get medals on time? Normal times I would have been just fine, however, with the coronavirus, the factory where we get our medals has shut down additional time. . .”
Barrett says those medals are running about a month late.
