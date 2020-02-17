Clouds Return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are coming off the sunniest weekend of the year to date that featured above normal temperatures in the mid-50’s Sunday. Today will bring clouds but still warmer than average with high temperatures near 60-degrees. A few spotty showers but mainly during the afternoon. Rain likely tonight but lows only dip into the mid-40’s.
Continued cloudy Tuesday with scattered rain ending during the morning with temps in the upper 40’s. However, temperatures will sink into the lower 40’s during the afternoon.
The rest of the week will be dry under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the lower 40’s Wednesday, lower 30’s Thursday and mid-40’s Friday. Due to dry weather, the Ohio River is scheduled to fall sharply over the weekend. You can find the current river stages and forecasts on the 14 First Alert app.
