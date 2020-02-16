Rain chances return Monday

Scattered showers will move through Monday night as a cold front pushes from west to east across the Tri-State. Temperatures will sit in the upper 40s to low 50s for most of the night, but when that cold front moves out of our region early Tuesday morning, it will push any remaining rain off to our east and usher cooler air in behind it from the northwest. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for most of the day Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.