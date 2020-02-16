Rain chances return Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our weather has been rather pleasant this weekend, but there is a chance of rain tomorrow followed by a cooldown.
Temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s before dawn Monday morning. Our clouds will also start to increase through the overnight hours.
Monday will be mostly cloudy but still warmer than average with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s! A few spotty showers are possible throughout the day, but most of us will stay dry until Monday night.
Scattered showers will move through Monday night as a cold front pushes from west to east across the Tri-State. Temperatures will sit in the upper 40s to low 50s for most of the night, but when that cold front moves out of our region early Tuesday morning, it will push any remaining rain off to our east and usher cooler air in behind it from the northwest. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for most of the day Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.
That rain Monday night will be fairly scattered and light, so flooding is not expected. In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up a half inch of rain or less from this system. However, due to all the other recent rain, most of the local rivers are expected to crest at minor flood stage later this week. You can find the current river stages and forecasts on the 14 First Alert app.
The rest of the week will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s Wednesday, upper 30s Thursday and low 40s Friday but will climb back into the upper 40s to low 50s for the weekend.
