Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri say it was two Kentucky mothers and their 12-year-old daughters who were killed in a head-on crash near Lake Saint Louis on Friday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 44-year-old Carrie McCaw and her daughter, 12-year-old Kacey McCaw, and 44-year-old Lesley Prather and her daughter, 12-year-old Rhyan Prather, were on their way to a weekend volleyball tournament in Kansas City when their minivan was hit head-on by a pickup truck on Interstate 64. All four of the victims were from Louisville, Kentucky. Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson says the pickup driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Thompson said two people in another car that was also hit suffered no serious injuries.