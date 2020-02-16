Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

GRANDPARENTS STABBED-ARREST
Man accused of stabbing grandparents to undergo assessment
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana judge has approved a mental health assessment to determine if a man accused of stabbing his grandparents with a butcher knife in their home is competent to stand trial. Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas B. Powers is charged with two counts each of attempted murder and battery in the Jan. 28 attack near the Lake County town of Dyer. He allegedly attacked his 73-year-old grandmother and then turned the butcher knife on his 79-year-old grandfather. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a judge has granted a request by Powers' attorney to appoint mental health professionals to assess whether Powers is competent to stand trial.
SISTERS-SAME-DAY CHILDBIRTH
Inseparable sisters give birth on same day, at same hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two inseparable sisters found themselves upping their togetherness game by giving birth on the same day, at the same hospital. Sisters Charell and Cierra Anthony gave birth Wednesday at Indianapolis' Community Hospital East. Charell Anthony's son, Terry Valentino, was born at 12:40 a.m., and Cierra Anthony's daughter, Dream Monique, followed suit at 6:29 p.m. The Indianapolis Star reports the babies were due weeks apart, but they evidently had other plans. And the mothers say they will do everything they can to keep the cousins close _ starting with joint birthday parties. Charell Anthony says she hopes they “grow up to act like twins.”
WILDLIFE CENTER-TIGERS
Indiana AG sues wildlife center for alleged history of abuse
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general is suing a wildlife center for allegedly abusing exotic animals. The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office seeks for the animals to be transferred from Wildlife in Need into court-approved animal sanctuaries. The Charlestown wildlife center has been the subject of controversy over the years with numerous abuse allegations. Owner Tim Stark said Tuesday that he intends to fight Hill's lawsuit. Hill's lawsuit comes days after the U.S. Department of Agriculture rescinded the wildlife center’s license to exhibit warm-blooded animals.
SHOOTOUT-MAN KILLED
Man sentenced to 4 years in East Chicago shooting death
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A 19-year-old Indiana man was sentenced to serve four years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander during a shootout with police. Terrell Davis pleaded guilty in January to reckless homicide in the death of 56-year-old Charles Foard. The Times of Northwest Indiana reported that Davis could have received between one and six years in prison for the charge. Prosecutors previously dropped a murder charge in exchange for Davis' guilty plea.
INDIANAPOLIS-POTHOLE HEATERS
Indianapolis road crews get heaters to aid in pothole fixes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Road crews in Indianapolis are getting a new weapon in their endless task of filling potholes: Special heaters that should make their road-patching chores easier, especially in cold weather. The city’s Department of Public Works recently acquired two infrared P200 asphalt heaters to assist with road repairs. The Indianapolis Star reports that the new machinery essentially heats up the asphalt, making it easier for crews to fix segments of pavement that are falling apart. The department said the machinery will heat dry pavement to 350 degrees, allowing crews to remove buckled or decaying asphalt and smooth it over more effortlessly.
INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
60-day law license suspension suggested for Indiana AG
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 60-day law license suspension is being recommended for Indiana’s attorney general after allegations that he grabbed the buttocks of a female state legislator and inappropriately touched three other women during a party. The recommendation filed Friday with the state Supreme Court puts Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill’s ability to remain as state government’s top lawyer in jeopardy as he must have a law license to hold the position. It wasn't immediately clear how a temporary suspension would affect his status. Former state Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby proposed the punishment in a report to the court, which will make the final decision.
AP-US-CHILDREN-KILLED-INDIANA
Mother of 3 kids killed in bus stop crash avoids charges
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say a northern Indiana mother of three children killed in a school bus stop crash will not face charges for attacking the driver who had just been sentenced for the crash. WRTV-TV reports the office of Miami County Prosecutor Jeff Sinkovics confirmed he has decided not to press charges against Brittany Ingle of Rochester. After Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced on Dec. 18 to four years in prison for the deaths of Alivia Stahl, 9, and her twin 6-year-old brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle, the children's mother rushed past security and attacked Shepherd.
STOLEN SCULPTURES
Police probe theft of sculptures from White River State Park
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into the theft of two metal sculptures from White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis. Indiana State Capitol Police Detective Charles Meneely says in a news release Fridaym the two basketball-sized sculptures were stolen from their posts on the park's Environmental Trail sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8. The black cold-rolled-steel sculptures depict a monarch butterfly and a bird and nest. Meneely is asking anyone with any information about the theft to contact him at (317) 234-2131. Anonymous tips will be accepted.