Jenna Lis named to Jaguar Challenge All-Tournament Team

MOBILE, AL. (WFIE) - University of Evansville freshman Jenna Lis was named to the Jaguar Challenge All-Tournament Team on Sunday with the final day of action being cancelled due to weather conditions.
Lis led the Purple Aces with a .429 batting average over the weekend. Seeing action in three games, Lis recorded three hits in seven at-bats. The Newburgh, Ind. Native drew a pair of walks and had an RBI.
Her top effort came against Austin Peay as she went 2-4 with an RBI. In Saturday’s game versus Louisiana Tech, Lis added two walks to her weekend tally.
Statesboro, Ga. is the scene of the next non-conference tournament for the Aces. Running from Friday through Sunday of next week, the Eagle Round Robin will pit the Aces against Furman, Georgia Southern, Maryland and Monmouth.
