Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Terrell Allen tied a career high with 22 points, including key baskets on back-to-back possessions late, and short-handed Georgetown endured on the road without its top two scorers to knock off No. 19 Butler 73-66. The Hoyas were missing injured starters Mac McClung and Omer Yurtseven, but Allen hit the game’s first shot and stayed hot to keep the visitors ahead for much of the game as Georgetown improved to 6-1 lifetime at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler struggled without injured point guard Aaron Thompson. Kamar Baldwin and Jordan Tucker led Butler with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Buckeyes kept their NCAA hopes alive, topping Purdue 68-52 for their fifth win in the past six games, pulling to .500 in the Big Ten for the first time since December. All eight Buckeyes to play hit the scoreboard, led by Kyle Young with 16 and Kaleb Wesson with 13 and a season-high four steals. Luther Muhammad scored 11. Evan Boudreaux contributed 17 for the Boilermakers, while Jahaad Proctor added 15.
NORMAL. Ill. (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 19 of his 25 points after halftime and Valparaiso completed a massive comeback to trip up Illinois State 65-62, taking the lead for the first time with 14.1 seconds on the clock. Valpo trailed by 17 three times in the second half before Freeman-Liberty took charge, making his last eight field goals and adding four steals. The Crusaders defense was clutch in the last 20 seconds with two steals and a game-ending blocked shot. Zach Copeland scored 17 for Illinois State
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Turner had a season-high 33 points as Bowling Green defeated Ball St. 77-71. Tahjai Teague led the Cardinals on Saturday with 21 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Jarron Coleman scored 12 points in a 19-2 run that included eight Bowling Green turnovers and brought Cardinals within 72-69 with 30 seconds remaining. But Turner made five free throws from there to offset a basket by Teague.