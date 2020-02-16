Franklin St. Event Association hosts Gumbo Cook-Off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gumbo Cook-Off was held Saturday on Franklin Street.
Hundreds of people spent hours on Franklin Street trying Gumbos and voting for their favorites.
This was the seventh year that the Franklin Street Event Association has put on the event.
There were seventeen stops on the Gumbo Cook-Off map this year, and they were all hosted by non-profits.
Some stops had multiple gumbo choices, all ranging in ingredients and spices.
The proceeds from the event will go right back to the community.
Holy Redeemer has been preparing for this year’s event since last year, trying out new recipes, and they even got crawfish shipped from Louisiana.
And it’s all for a good cause.
“We’ve got a lot of the children youth that we help out at the holy redeemer school," said Larry Ziliak. "So, I think they’ve got some field trips coming up, so I’m sure we will be helping them out.”
Saturday’s cook-off was a success for many of the groups and some are already thinking of what they’ll be cooking up next year.
