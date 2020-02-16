Fifth Third Bank’s tips to protect your personal information

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several viewers and residents have called us recently to report odd text messages saying their Fifth Third Bank account has been locked. Here are some helpful tips to make sure you don’t fall victim to any scams.
On the Fifth Third Bank website, they list four ways you can protect yourself when receiving texts or phone calls asking you for personal information.
- Be suspicious if you get a call or text asking for personal information such as account numbers or your Social Security Number.
- Be cautious if the person calling or texting has an urgent tone or if you are directed to an automated voice response asking you to validate information.
- Be cautious about clicking links within text messages.
- Never provide personal information over the phone or via text unless you initiated the call to a verified Fifth Third Bank phone number.
So how do you know if a text message is actually from Fifth Third Bank?
According to the security section of their website, all Fifth Third Bank alerts and texts will come from a “shortcode” number of 535353. Fifth Third Bank says to not respond to a text message that isn’t from the “shortcode” number.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says if you or anyone you know need to call Fifth Third Bank immediately.
You can call the Fifth Third Bank Customer Service Call Center at 1-800-972-3030.
