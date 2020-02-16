Deputies: Investigation underway after more than $2k in items stolen

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of items were taken earlier this week.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home late Saturday in the 8000 block of Old U.S. Highway 60 E. for a reported burglary.
The news release says a man reported a number of items, which had a total value of $2,400, were stolen from his garage and truck sometime earlier in the week.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding this burglary to call their office, 270-826-2713.
