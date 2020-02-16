Aces Lose 14th Straight, Despite Cunliffe’s and Kuhlman’s Efforts

Out of the break, Drake reeled off 13 points in a row over the first four minutes to go up by a 47-40 margin. The Bulldogs hit their first five attempts while the Aces missed their first five tries and turned it over twice. Cunliffe ended the stretch with a 3-point play. His bucket helped UE get back within a pair at the 13-minute mark when Labinowicz found Riley streaking to the basket to make it a 51-49 game. After missing their first five attempts of the second half, UE hit three out of four while Drake hit one of their next four attempts after making five in a row.