Vanderburgh Humane Society sells Cuddlegrams for Valentine’s Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the third, the Vanderburgh Human Society sold Cuddlegrams for Valentine’s Day.
Each Cuddlegram was delivered to the recipient’s workplace or home and included a small treat, three red roses, a personalized card and a 30-minute cuddle session with a puppy, kitten or bunny.
“This is the best Valentine’s Day I’ve had in my whole life, what more do you want then to spread love and puppy cuddles, you know?" Amy Hart, a volunteer at VHS, said.
All proceeds from the Cuddlegrams go to the humane society.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.