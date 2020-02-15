Union Co. Wrestling Team wins 5th consecutive state title

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County High School Wrestling Team has won its fifth straight state title.
It happened at the state championship competition in Lexington.
Last year, the Braves set a Kentucky record, winning four-straight state titles and this year, they made it five-straight.
Union County continues its wrestling dynasty in dominating fashion. They clinched this year’s title before the semifinals even wrapped up.
It’s the 12th state title in program history, and it’s their sixth in the last seven years.
Union County also set a record for sending nine wrestlers to the final round. The Braves also broke the state record for most points in a state meet with 262 points, and which they did in the semifinal round.
It was an incredible run for Union County in 2020.
A pep rally is set to take place at Union County High School on Sunday at 3 p.m.
