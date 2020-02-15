Quiet weather Sunday, rain returns Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rest of the weekend looks pretty quiet, but rain chances return for the workweek.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but we will still get a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to right around the 50° mark Sunday afternoon before falling back into the mid 30s overnight.
Monday will be cloudy but warmer than average for this time of year with high temperatures in the mid 50s. A large portion of the day looks dry, but a few scattered showers are possible Monday afternoon and evening with a more widespread line of showers moving through overnight.
That rain will taper off to the east early Tuesday, but the clouds will hang around a bit longer. Colder air will start to filter in behind that rain, which means temperatures will peak in the upper 40s to low 50s early that morning but will fall back into the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday afternoon and evening. We will likely spend most of the daytime hours in the low to mid 40s.
This system will not be a big rainmaker, so we are not expecting flooding problems this time around. Most of the Tri-State will pick up half an inch of rain or less from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning, and the rest of the week looks dry. However, all the recent rain will still be making its way down into local rivers. The Ohio River is expected to crest at minor flood stage Wednesday or Thursday.
