Indiana’s Lt. Governor Crouch visits Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor Susan Crouch visited the Iron Compass at the Evansville Regional Airport Friday afternoon.
She wanted to talk about businesses that are supporting and employing women.
The Iron Compass is owned by a woman and is an immigrant to this country, who has been at the location for 12 years.
There was a small get together at the restaurant where they had food and items made from other women that owned businesses around the Evansville area.
“Women are an incredibly important part of our workforce," Crouch said. "And so the extent that we can support women who are out there starting up businesses, employing Hoosier families, and then putting money into the economy, what a great way to do that.”
Many of those local businesses were handing out free samples from their companies.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.