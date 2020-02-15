Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske is adding about $2 million to this year's Indianapolis 500 purse and the winner will take home at least an additional $100,000. The announcement comes on a day Penske and others laid our a series of changes coming to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the May schedule. The last row shootout on qualifying weekend will be expanded to 75 minutes. That means all cars will get at least one chance to bump their way into the traditional 33-car grid. Those drivers also will be able to make more than one attempt for the May 24 race.