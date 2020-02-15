Area residents share thoughts about Boonville-New Harmony Road widening project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday night, county officials met with Vanderburgh County residents about the Boonville-New Harmony Road widening project. It will include adding a center turn lane and sidewalks on the south side of the road.
There was some concern about the intersection of Boonville-New Harmony and Old Petersburgh Road. The county was looking into possibly building a roundabout there.
However, County Engineer John Stoll, says it simply could not be done without purchasing some of the nearby properties.
It will remain a four-way stop, but still, more changes are coming.
As the north side of Evansville continues to grow, so does the amount of traffic.
Many folks like Mark Lyon travel through the intersection of Old Petersburgh and Boonville-New Harmony Road daily.
“There is quite an extreme amount of cars that travel through here," Lyon said. "Now is this a dangerous intersection? Yes, it is, but no more dangerous than a lot of others, but you can sit and look at how many cars come through here per day and it’s pretty good.”
On Thursday night, county officials hosted a meeting for nearby residents like Lyon to hear details about the project.
“It’ll be one lane each direction with a center turn lane for most of the project, there is an area up towards Petersburgh where it currently is just one lane each direction with no turn lane right now," Stoll said.
Derek Ungethiem made sure he attended the meeting. He owns the Hornets Nest and wanted to make sure the project wouldn’t affect his plan to expand the restaurant.
“I wanted to make sure that the architect is in line with what they’re doing, I don’t want to have to build part of my building in six to eight months, I don’t want them to have to tear something back out for us to be involved in it," Ungethiem said.
Although any construction can deter potential business, Ungethiem thinks they will come over that, and he’s excited about other improvements as part of the project.
“My biggest thing that I’m looking forward to is them fixing the drainage all through there because a lot of that water goes through that down through my parking lot," Ungethiem said.
County Engineer John Stoll tells us that construction could begin as soon as the Spring of 2021 and could go for 18 months.
