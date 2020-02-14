USI’s Leonhardt Named to Player of the Year Watch List

Leonhardt earned second-team All-America honors by both the NFCA and Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association after going 21-9 in the pitcher’s circle with four saves, a 1.29 ERA, 243 strikeouts and a .187 opponent batting average. She tossed two complete-game shutouts in the NCAA II Midwest Region #1 Tournament, bringing her single-season total to a school-record tying 13 as well as her career mark to a school-record tying 33. She also broke the school records for strikeouts (705) and wins (76).