TX fugitive arrested Thurs. in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say a man with outstanding warrants in Henderson County and fugitive from justice from Texas was arrested Thursday in Uniontown.
According to Chief Jeff Hart, a search warrant was used at the home of Ceasar Johnson, 30-years-old. Hart says after 20 minutes of knocking and asking Johnson to come to the door, officers forced their way inside.
He is now being held in the Union County Jail. An extradition hearing will be held after his Kentucky case is cleared.
