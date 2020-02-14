Tri-State dog wins top ‘All American Dog’ at Westminster Dog Show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State dog and his trainer took home a huge award at the 2020 Westminster Dog Show.
Moses, who is a 10-year-old border collie mix, won the top All American Dog in the Masters Agility Championship.
Moses and his trainer, Jordan York, have been training for dog shows since Moses was 2-years-old.
A year and a half ago, Moses broke his foot, but luckily, he’s been able to run and compete again.
“He’s competed at national levels in Florida a couple of times and did well there. But with is age, I didn’t expect a whole lot, just have fun,” York said. “Then they said they were taking a mixed breed to the finals, and then they picked him, and then they said there was this big mixed breed award that I didn’t know about. We just did our thing and stayed consistent, and that’s what got us what we got.”
Moses is competing again this weekend in Indianapolis.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.