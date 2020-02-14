Special dinner offers chance to reminisce on true love

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a special Valentine’s Day dinner at the Carver Senior Center on Thursday for widows and widowers who will spend the holiday without their significant other.
Even though these men and women have lost their loved ones, they all had such fond memories of being in love.
From first loves to first dances and marriage, the conversations this night were filled with joy and sorrow.
For many at Thursday’s dinner, love is something they have never taken for granted. Unfortunately, all of them have one thing in common: they all lost their spouse.
They say it’s a club no one wants to join, but they are thankful for all the memories.
“My first kiss I was 16 years old, very first kiss.”
“My first date was actually with my little brother being there with us. He’s two years younger than me, but I had to take him with me on the date.”
So how do you know when you’ve found your one true love?
“I figured out then and there. I said, ‘I’m gonna marry this man.’ Yeah I knew it and at that time I was 23 years old”
“He was chasing me, but I wasn’t thinking about him. But, I guess he reeled in the rod.”
They tell us marriage is precious, it takes a lot of work, but to always cherish it. Also, don’t sweat the small stuff.
“Taking out the garbage just isn’t that important. I wish I had him here to take out the garbage right now.”
As Valentine’s Day rolls around, everyone in the room continued to remember their loved ones. Smiles were on all of their faces and love was truly in the air.
This is the third year they have had this event at the Carver Center and are already planning for next year’s dinner.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.