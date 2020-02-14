Sisson, Griffin Lead KWC to Road win over Ohio Valley

Wesleyan shot 62% in the second half and 58% for the game. OVU was held below 37% from the field on the night. In 21 minutes off the bench, Sisson pulled-in a career-high seven rebounds while also scoring a career-high 15 points. Sisson converted on six of seven shots from the field while also recording a block and two steals. Griffin finished with 18 points to lead the Panthers. Goetz added 16 points on the night.