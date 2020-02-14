Regional Water Resource Agency looks to expand

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Regional Water Resource Agency officials in Daviess County are looking at either expanding or building a new facility.
Right now, Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA), operates two wastewater treatment plants, but officials tell us in the past two decades, neither of those plants has had any expansions.
Joe Schepers, executive director for RWRA, says since those plants were built, Owensboro and Daviess County have grown with more businesses, homes and people.
He says both plants are nearing capacity.
They’ve hired an engineering firm out of Lexington to help determine if they need to expand the buildings or build a new plant out in the county.
Schepers says they’re still in the early stages of the project.
“You know, we don’t want to do a project on something that’s going to last for five years, ten years," Schepers said. "We want something that’s gonna be a good twenty-year fix based on any projections we have.”
The executive director says the study should be completed within the next six months.
He says then they’ll make a recommendation to their board, and present to both the city and county.
