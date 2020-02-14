3 people arrested on drug charges after authorities search home

3 people arrested on drug charges after authorities search home
By Jared Goffinet | February 13, 2020 at 9:33 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 10:14 PM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were arrested Thursday at home on Raintree Drive on drug charges.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, they worked with several other agencies to serve a search warrant. Inside the home, they say they found meth, marijuana, other pills and stacks of cash.

They arrested Jennifer Weatherwax, 36-years-old, Theresa Villarreal, 20-years-old, and Takoda Weatherwax, 19-years-old.

3 people arrested on drug charges after authorities search home
3 people arrested on drug charges after authorities search home

All three are in the Hopkins County Jail facing a list of charges.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.